Cash prizes and commendatory certificates were also awarded to SHO Police Station Koral SI Shafqat Faiz, SHO Police Station Khanna SI Asim Ghaffar and SHO Police Station Kirpa over best performance, he added. According to him, SSP Operations Malik Jameel Zafar chaired an important meeting regarding crime and security. The meeting was attended by Zonal DPOs, SDPOs, and SHOs of all police stations. SSP reviewed the performance of the police stations in detail and gave cash rewards and certificates of appreciation to the best performing SHOs of Khanna, Koral and Kirpa police stations, while on increasing crime rate and weak administrative control, the SHOs of police stations Bani Gala and Karachi Company were charged and removed from their offices, he said. He added that warning was given to SHO noon, Sihala, Tarnol and nilore police stations over poor performance.

He directed the police officials and said that actions against drug dealers and criminal elements should be intensified, fool-proof security arrangements should be made for mosques and imambargahs during Ramadan, negligence in protecting lives and property of citizens will not be tolerated. Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Operations warned the officers that no laxity towards safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against officials showing negligence towards official duty.

It was directed by him while reviewing the performance of various police circles and directions were issued to all Station House Officers to curb anti-social activities with massive action against the outlaws. He categorically asked to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens. For fool-proof security, he directed to beef up security measures at all important locations and enhanced vigilance at checkpoints. He further directed all officers to arrest the offenders involved in heinous crimes, vehicle and motorbike lifters especially against those involved in murder cases adding that the ratio of challan of the cases and recoveries should be increased.

The SSP Operations asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner. He asked the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for prevention of crimes and elimination of drugs. The SSP Operations said that the DPOs, SDPOs, SHOs and investigation officers must remain in touch with the complainant and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in police could be raised. It may be noted that SHO PS Koral SI Shafqar Faiz along with his team had managed to arrest a notorious robber for his alleged involvement in a series of robberies and double murder case. Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar nasir Khan also appreciated the efforts of SHO SI Shafqat Faiz for nabbing the hardcore criminal in a short span of time.