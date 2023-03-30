ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s counsel Wednesday adopted the stance before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the State cannot compel anyone for the DNA test. The counsel submitted this before a larger bench of the IHC headed by Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Arbab Tahir during the hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of Khan for concealing his alleged daughter in the nomination papers submitted to contest the 2018 general elections. In this mater, petitioner Sajid Mahmood approached the IHC claiming that although Imran made arrangements for Tyrian White’s upkeep abroad, he did not disclose it in nomination papers and affidavits filed by him for elections.
During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja said while arguing the question of admissibility of the petition that this court had dismissed the same petition in the past.
He added that this matter is related to that of year 1992 while the affidavit was submitted in 2018. The petitioner’s counsel Hamid Shah informed the bench that earlier, they had photocopied documents but now, they have brought new attested documents which will be submitted on Thursday (today). Imran’s counsel adopted the stance that state cannot compel anyone for the DNA test and in such matters, willingness of the affected person is necessary. He continued that there is no law which permits to carry out forceful DNA test. He maintained that on this single point, this case comes to a dead end. He argued that it is a sponsored petition and prayed to the court that it may dismiss the same. Later, the bench deferred the hearing till Thursday for further proceedings.
In this matter, the petitioner is seeking disqualification of the PTI chief, an MNA from the NA-95 Mianwali-I constituency, contending that all candidates contesting elections for either national or provincial assemblies are required to furnish an affidavit with respect of their credentials and assets.
He said that one such information is about the children who are dependent on a candidate, and in this connection, Imran had wrongly mentioned two children including “Qasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan” and had omitted the third.