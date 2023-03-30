Says Imran’s facilitato
KASUR/LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of Maryam Nawaz said Wednesday that her party is fully prepared to contest the next general elections in the country.
Addressing a public gathering at Kasur, she said the general elections will be held at a suitable time.
Criticising the policies of PTI Chief Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz said the PML-N leaders and workers faced hard times during PTI tenure. However, she said the workers of her party are not afraid of any victimisation.
“This is Pakistan’s judiciary, not a joyland, where you make decisions to entertain (your) wives and children,” the PML-N leader said whilers to be exposed before polls addressing party workers. She went on to say that more people are standing in queues to get justice than those standing in the lines to get floor. She also said that the courts are taking suo motu notice these days on the words of this madman (Imran). “So I want to tell you, with great respect, Umar Ata Bandial sahab do not follow after this man. He has used every facilitator of his and later turned on them.” Maryam said the country’s situation would not have deteriorated to this extent if the CJP had “punished” Imran for violating the Constitution at the time of the no-confidence vote. “The nation is asking why someone who committed such a serious crime was let go scot free,” she said. Maryam also questioned why the CJP only took notice of matters concerning the Constitution when Imran talked about them.