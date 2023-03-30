Share:

KASUR/LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of Maryam Nawaz said Wednesday that her party is fully prepared to contest the next general elections in the country.

Addressing a public gathering at Kasur, she said the general elec­tions will be held at a suitable time.

Criticising the poli­cies of PTI Chief Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz said the PML-N leaders and workers faced hard times during PTI ten­ure. However, she said the workers of her par­ty are not afraid of any victimisation.

“This is Pakistan’s ju­diciary, not a joyland, where you make deci­sions to entertain (your) wives and children,” the PML-N leader said whilers to be exposed before polls addressing party workers. She went on to say that more peo­ple are standing in queues to get justice than those stand­ing in the lines to get floor. She also said that the courts are taking suo motu notice these days on the words of this madman (Imran). “So I want to tell you, with great re­spect, Umar Ata Bandial sa­hab do not follow after this man. He has used every facil­itator of his and later turned on them.” Maryam said the country’s situation would not have deteriorated to this ex­tent if the CJP had “punished” Imran for violating the Con­stitution at the time of the no-confidence vote. “The na­tion is asking why someone who committed such a seri­ous crime was let go scot free,” she said. Maryam also ques­tioned why the CJP only took notice of matters concerning the Constitution when Imran talked about them.