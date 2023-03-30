Share:

BUREWALA - Burewala police on Wednesday arrested three persons on the charge of unauthorised sale of Subscribers Iden­tity Module (SIM) cards to women assembled at a free wheat flour centre in the city.

DSP Omar Farooq was present at Quaid-e-Azam stadium to supervise se­curity at the Atta distribu­tion centre when he no­ticed a van parked nearby with a banner of a mobile phone service providing company displayed.

Upon query, women told DSP, the three men were selling SIM cards to them on the pretext of their registration in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and get them free Atta bags.

The DSP then arrested the three men, took the SIMs in possession and handed them over to Model Town police for further action.

He said that the sale of SIMs at places other than franchise or com­pany offices was illegal under the national ac­tion plan, adding that the prohibition was meant to prevent chances of SIMs falling in the hands of criminal elements.