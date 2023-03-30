Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Three robbers wanted in several cases of heinous crimes have been killed in cross-firing in the Head Rajkan area of the Baha­walpur district.

A spokesperson for Ba­hawalpur police said here that several FIRs were reg­istered against the bandits identified as Haji Ahmad, Sadique Hussain and Su­hail Asghar.

All three were residents of the Muzaffargarh dis­trict. They were wanted in several cases of heinous crimes including murder, highway robberies and others.

He further said Baha­walpur police received information that a gang of bandits had snatched a bike from a man in the Head Rajkan area. Soon after receiving informa­tion, the police rushed to the scene and traced out the bandits in 24DNB. “The armed bandits opened in­discriminate fire at police,” he added.

The spokesperson said three bandits were killed by fire opened by their own accomplice who has managed to flee from the scene.

He recalled that a few days back, the same ban­dits had murdered a man recognised as Sajid Ali.

The police also recovered three motorcycles, one Ka­lashnikov and two pistols from the bandits. District Police Officer (DPO) Baha­walpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas reached the scene and inspected the incident.

Local people showered flowers on him and raised slogans in favour of the district police of Baha­walpur. He concluded that an investigation into FIRs lodged against the sus­pects was underway. The police have been making efforts to trace the where­abouts of the remaining members of the gang.