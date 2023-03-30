Share:

MORO-Two youths lost their lives when a motorcycle collided with a trailer at the National Highway near Moro on Wednesday. Rescue officials said the deceased have been identified as Qadir Bakhsh and Mushtaq. They both belonged to Gul Muhammad Jaysar village of Moro. A police team reached the site of the accident and shifted the dead bodies to a hospital. The police carried out all the necessary legal formalities. A protest was also held by the bereaved family on the accidental death of the two young men.

Additional IGP for enhancing

actions against criminals

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at Karachi Police Office (KPO). Zonal DIGPs, DIGP - CIA, District SSPs, SSPs Investigation and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

The three zonal DIGPs briefed the Karachi Police chief regarding the performance of their zones. He directed the officers concerned to work on a strict strategy to enhance the police actions against proclaimed offenders and absconders, coordinated actions against street crimes, drug peddling, gambling dens, gutka and other crimes. The Additional IGP issued instructions to take strict measures to control the increasing incidents of kidnapping for ransom, theft of motorcycles and vehicles in the city.

Javed Alam Odho ordered to tighten security and increase police patrolling in the surroundings of mosques, Imambargahs, religious gatherings, Taraweeh and Suhr and Iftar hours during Ramazan. He directed the zonal DIGPs to form inspection teams to review the security measures in the city, that prepare reports and submit to the higher authorities.

The police chief called for more effective security of the census staff and the bachat bazaars and markets in the city. At the end of the meeting, Additional IGP - Karachi instructed to utilize all possible means to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.