UNITED NATIONS-Top UN officials called for creating a new institution to help locate tens of thousands of missing Syrians and bring peace to their families, as the General Assembly debated on Wednesday the human rights situation in the country.

Entering its 13th year of brutal civil war and scrambling to recover from devastating earthquakes in February, Syria and its people “deserve peace” and to know the truth about the fate of their loved ones, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.“The whereabouts and fate of an estimated 100,000 Syrians remains unknown,” he said. “People in every part of the country and across all divides have loved ones who are missing, including family members who were forcibly disappeared, abducted, tortured, and arbitrarily detained.”

Commending the courageous work of Syrian family, victim, and survivor associations and other civil society groups to chart a path forward, the UN chief called on the General Assembly to establish a new international institution.