ZAPORIZHZHIA-The International Atomic Energy Agency is working out a new concept for securing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, its head Rafael Grossi said Wednesday, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

“We are developing a concept that is aimed at protecting the station more locally,” Grossi told reporters during his visit to the plant, RIA Novosti reported. “I am working with management in both Kyiv and Moscow to implement measures to protect the plant,” he added. Grossi reiterated that the situation at the nuclear facility is not improving and hostilities around it are intensifying.