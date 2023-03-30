Share:

MEXICO-Outrage is growing in Mexico following a fire at a migrant centre in Ciudad Juárez that killed 38 migrants. Unverified footage has emerged, which appears to show the moment the fire started at the centre run by Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INE).

Uniformed officials seem to walk away as the blaze erupts in a corner, leaving a group of men behind in what appears to be a locked cell. The men unsuccessfully try to open the barred door as smoke quickly spreads. The 32-second clip appears to come from a security camera inside the facility, which is located just south of the border crossing at the Stanton-Lerdo bridge, which links Ciudad Juárez with the city of El Paso in Texas. The BBC has reverse searched the thumbnail and seven frames from the video and found no copy of it previous to Tuesday evening, indicating that the footage is recent. Mexico’s interior minister did not deny the video’s provenance when asked about the footage by a Mexican journalist.

The minister, Adán Augusto López, said the government had had access to the video shortly after the fire but he did not comment about it any further. The footage has been widely shared on Twitter and published by a number of Mexican newspapers with many people expressing their shock at what they said was a failure by the uniformed staff to act. They point to the moment at which one of the men in uniform seems to ignore a man behind the barred door, who appears to try to open it and fails as the flames spread.

As the video has no sound it is not possible to ascertain what, if anything, was said as the fire erupted. It is also unclear what the uniformed staff are doing when not on camera. The smoke then fills the room making it hard to make out anything beyond the glare of the flames. The footage appears to back up the account of the wife of a Venezuelan migrant who survived the fire. Viangly Infante Padrón told reporters that officers had left her husband and the other male migrants “behind locked bars” as they fled. “There was smoke everywhere. They let the women out and the migration staff, but it wasn’t until the firefighters arrived that they let the men out,” she told Associated Press news agency.