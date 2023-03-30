Share:

Peshawar - In a successful operation near the swabi Interchange, excise police station excise Mardan region in collaboration with the police, has foiled an attempt to smuggle a large number of illegal arms to punjab. according to the spokesman of the excise police, the operation resulted in the recovery of 3 rifles, 30 magazines, and 7,000 cartridges from the secret compartments of a vehicle.

The illegal arms were being smuggled from peshawar to punjab when the excise police intercepted the vehicle and arrested three suspects involved in the smuggling attempt. The accused have been handed over to the swabi police station, and a case has been registered against them.