PESHAWAR - young Doctors Association (yDA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday appreciated the caretaker provincial government for dissolving the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) policy board and hoped that a notification of dissolution of the board of governors would also be issued soon.

In a statement, the yDA said that it was a long-awaited demand of the doctors’ community which was fulfilled by the interim government of the province, adding that the role of Special Assistant to the CM Dr Riaz Anwar and Health Advisor Dr Abid Jamil was highly commendable. They urged the chief minister to also order notification of the dissolution of the board of governors of MTI as well.