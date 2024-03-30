119 out of 126 superior court judges are male

Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan report reveals 3,142 judges, judicial officers working across the country including 2,570 male judges.

ISLAMABAD - Currently, 119 out of 126 su­perior court judges are male, while only seven are female in Pakistan. Therefore, female judges make up only 5.5 per cent of total working strength of judges at the upper tier.

It was revealed in a recently released report of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan. The report that summarizes the statistics of females working in the justice sector of Pakistan, has highlighted the number of female judges, lawyers, pros­ecution officers, and human resource person­nel working in the courts of Pakistan. As per the report, currently there are 3,142 judges and judicial offi­cers working across the country. Out of these, 2,570 are male and 572 are female, 18 per cent of the total working judges.

The report further revealed that there are currently 126 judges working at the upper tier of the judiciary, which includes the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the Federal Shariat Court, and the five high courts. Out of these 126 judges, 119 are male judges, while only seven are female judges. Therefore, fe­male judges make up only 5.5 per cent of the total working strength of judges at upper tier.

The report stated that there are a total of 3,016 judicial officers work­ing at the district judi­ciary level. Out of these officers, 2,451 are male and 565 are female. This means that 19 per cent of the total judicial officers are female. The report also provided district-wise details of the posi­tions held by female judi­cial officers, highlighting their significant role in the administration of justice. Additionally, the report included a prov­ince-wise list of Ex-Cadre positions held by female judicial officers.

Furthermore, the re­port revealed that there are 230,879 lawyers enrolled in different pro­vincial bars in the coun­try. Out of these, 198,100 lawyers are male, while around 40,000 lawyers are female. This means that female lawyers make up about 17 per cent of the total number of lawyers enrolled.

According to the re­port, the data collected from the Prosecution Departments reveals that there are currently 2210 Prosecution of­ficers working in the country. Out of these, 1869 officers are male and 341 officers are female, indicating that women make up only 15% of the total net­work strength of Pros­ecution officers.