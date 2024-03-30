2 drug dealers held

SARGODHA - Sajid Shaheed police, during the ongoing crackdown against drug pushers, arrested two inter-provincial drug dealers here on Friday. A police spokesperson said that the team arrested accused Ejaz and Qaiser and recovered 11-kg opium, 2-kg of ice, 9mm pistol and four pistols of 12 bore from them. The outlaws were going to sell the drugs to different cities of the Punjab. Further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, A man was killed by his rivals over an old enmity here on Friday. According to the First Information Report (FIR), Nazar Muhammad was at his home when Hansain Faisal and Muhammad Imran with three other accomplices entered the house and shot him dead on the spot. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital. Furthermore, Mianwali Sadr police on Friday during a crackdown against criminals held two proclaimed offenders and recovered huge quantity of weapons from their possession. A police spokesperson said that the team raided various localities and arrested Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Arshad who were wanted by police in several murder cases.