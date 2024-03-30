2 drug dealers held

SARGODHA - Sajid Shaheed police, dur­ing the ongoing crackdown against drug pushers, ar­rested two inter-provincial drug dealers here on Friday. A police spokesperson said that the team arrested ac­cused Ejaz and Qaiser and recovered 11-kg opium, 2-kg of ice, 9mm pistol and four pistols of 12 bore from them. The outlaws were going to sell the drugs to different cities of the Punjab. Further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, A man was killed by his rivals over an old en­mity here on Friday. Accord­ing to the First Information Report (FIR), Nazar Muham­mad was at his home when Hansain Faisal and Muham­mad Imran with three other accomplices entered the house and shot him dead on the spot. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital. Further­more, Mianwali Sadr police on Friday during a crack­down against criminals held two proclaimed offenders and recovered huge quan­tity of weapons from their possession. A police spokes­person said that the team raided various localities and arrested Muhammad Ram­zan and Muhammad Arshad who were wanted by police in several murder cases.