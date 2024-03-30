Saturday, March 30, 2024
387 traders fined in Shaheed Benazirabad division for violating price list

APP
March 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   As many as 387 profiteers were fined 345,000 rupees during the first fortnight of Ramazan in all three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division includ­ing Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushero Feroze and Sang­har district. According to a report issued by the Commis­sioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Muhammad Sa­jjad Haider Shah, a series of actions were being taken dur­ing the holy month of Rama­zan to provide relief to citi­zens and curb profiteering in all three districts. During the above mentioned period, an amount of Rs. 1,10,900 was collected from 138 traders in Naushehro Feroze district, while a fine of Rs. 96,800 was recovered from 94 profiteers in Shaheed Bena­zirabad district and a fine worth 137,300 rupees was collected from 155 traders in district Sanghar. Meanwhile, citizens are urged to lodge their complaints at Commis­sioner’s Office Shaheed Bena­zirabad on the following No. 0244930333, Deputy Com­missioner’s Office Shaheed Benazirabad at 0244930334, DC Office Naushero Feroze at 0242920110 and DC Office Sanghar at 0235920116.

APP

