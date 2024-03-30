52 housing schemesdeclared illegalin Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - On the instructions of Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Amir Aziz, citizens were warned that 52 housing schemes have been de­clared illegal in the district in the first phase. Legal action has been initiated against all illegal housing schemes by the agency. According to Deputy Direc­tor PHS, WASA has identified 52 residential schemes in the first phase whose owners and developers have illegally started sewerage and water supply work before approval from authorities which is an illegal practice. The authorities have warned the develop­ers and owners of all illegal housing schemes to stop work on planning of water supply and sewerage de­signs till dues are paid. The citizens have also been warned to avoid purchasing properties in schemes which are unapproved from FDA, otherwise they themselves would be responsible for their loss.