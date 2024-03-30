Abid Ali celebrates 5th anniversary of historic ODI debut century

Pakistani Test cricketer Abid Ali marked the fifth anniversary of his groundbreaking debut ODI century Friday, a feat he accomplished on March 29, 2019.

Abid Ali's entry into international cricket was nothing short of spectacular, setting records by scoring centuries in both his ODI and Test debuts, a rare achievement that places him among the elite cricketers worldwide.

Reflecting on the five-year milestone since his remarkable ODI debut century, Abid Ali shared his thoughts and gratitude. "I am deeply thankful to Allah Almighty for bestowing this honor upon me. It's a memory that fuels my ongoing commitment to cricket," said Abid.

Despite the highs of his early career, Abid remains focused on the present and future, emphasizing his dedication to maintaining fitness and performance levels. "I am still fit and actively working on improving my game. My performance in the domestic circuit has been strong, and I hope to leverage this to make a compelling case for my return to the national team," he added.

Abid's debut ODI century came in a match against Australia, instantly earning him a place in the hearts of cricket fans and securing his reputation as a player of significant promise and potential. His journey from domestic cricket to making a mark on the international stage reflects his hard work, resilience, and passion for the game. He is now keen and fully committed to making a return to the international arena and contribute significantly to Pakistan cricket.