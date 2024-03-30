Abid Ali celebrates 5th anniversary of historics ODI debut century

LAHORE - Pakistani Test cricketer Abid Ali marked the fifth anniversa­ry of his groundbreaking de­but ODI century Friday, a feat he accomplished on March 29, 2019. Abid Ali’s entry into international cricket was nothing short of spectacular, setting records by scoring cen­turies in both his ODI and Test debuts, a rare achievement that places him among the elite cricketers worldwide. Re­flecting on the five-year mile­stone since his remarkable ODI debut century, Abid Ali shared his thoughts and grati­tude. “I am deeply thankful to Allah Almighty for bestow­ing this honor upon me. It’s a memory that fuels my ongo­ing commitment to cricket,” said Abid. Despite the highs of his early career, Abid remains focused on the present and fu­ture, emphasizing his dedica­tion to maintaining fitness and performance levels. “I am still fit and actively working on im­proving my game. My perfor­mance in the domestic circuit has been strong, and I hope to leverage this to make a com­pelling case for my return to the national team,” he added. Abid’s debut ODI century came in a match against Aus­tralia, instantly earning him a place in the hearts of cricket fans and securing his reputa­tion as a player of significant promise and potential. His journey from domestic cricket to making a mark on the inter­national stage reflects his hard work, resilience, and passion for the game. He is now keen and fully committed to making a return to the international arena and contributing signifi­cantly to Pakistan cricket.