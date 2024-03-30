Saturday, March 30, 2024
Abid Ali celebrates 5th anniversary of historics ODI debut century

Abid Ali celebrates 5th anniversary of historics ODI debut century
Staff Reporter
March 30, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Pakistani Test cricketer Abid Ali marked the fifth anniversa­ry of his groundbreaking de­but ODI century Friday, a feat he accomplished on March 29, 2019. Abid Ali’s entry into international cricket was nothing short of spectacular, setting records by scoring cen­turies in both his ODI and Test debuts, a rare achievement that places him among the elite cricketers worldwide. Re­flecting on the five-year mile­stone since his remarkable ODI debut century, Abid Ali shared his thoughts and grati­tude. “I am deeply thankful to Allah Almighty for bestow­ing this honor upon me. It’s a memory that fuels my ongo­ing commitment to cricket,” said Abid. Despite the highs of his early career, Abid remains focused on the present and fu­ture, emphasizing his dedica­tion to maintaining fitness and performance levels. “I am still fit and actively working on im­proving my game. My perfor­mance in the domestic circuit has been strong, and I hope to leverage this to make a com­pelling case for my return to the national team,” he added. Abid’s debut ODI century came in a match against Aus­tralia, instantly earning him a place in the hearts of cricket fans and securing his reputa­tion as a player of significant promise and potential. His journey from domestic cricket to making a mark on the inter­national stage reflects his hard work, resilience, and passion for the game. He is now keen and fully committed to making a return to the international arena and contributing signifi­cantly to Pakistan cricket. 

Staff Reporter

