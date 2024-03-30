Saturday, March 30, 2024
Agreement on PTI founder's meetings with kin, lawyers in Adiala jail

8:35 PM | March 30, 2024
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and the Adiala jail superintendent have agreed on standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the former's meetings with his relatives and lawyers. 

The SOPs outlined the schedule of visits for meeting the detained former prime minister. The PTI founder and the jail superintendent have signed the agreement. 

The PTI leader designated three focal persons responsible for facilitating his meetings with lawyers and relatives. The focal persons are PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Sher Afzal Marwat, and Barrister Umair Niazi. 

Each focal person is tasked with recommending two names for meetings with the PTI founder in jail. Meetings are scheduled to take place twice a week, with family visits scheduled for Tuesdays and meetings with lawyers or others on Thursdays. 

Meetings mandated by court orders will occur with the consent of the PTI founder, as outlined in the SOPs.

According to a report from the jail, the PTI founder held a meeting with 10 individuals on March 26 and 18 people on March 28.  

