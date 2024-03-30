Alcaraz says Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in Miami masterclass

MIAMI - World number two Carlos Al­caraz said he felt like a frustrat­ed 13-year-old searching for answers after his crushing de­feat by Bulgarian veteran Grig­or Dimitrov in the Miami Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

Alcaraz, 20, arrived in Mi­ami in top form after winning the Indian Wells trophy, but his hopes of becoming the first man to complete the Sunshine Double since Roger Federer in 2017 were dashed in a 6-2 6-4 defeat. It was the Spaniard’s second consecutive defeat by the 32-year-old Dimitrov fol­lowing last year’s three-sets loss in the Shanghai Masters.

“He played amazing ten­nis, almost perfect. I couldn’t find solutions. I couldn’t find a way to make him feel uncom­fortable on the court. It was a great game from his side,” Alcaraz said. “I left the court thinking that probably I had to change my game a little bit earlier, but anyway, I feel like I played good tennis. Not perfect but good. “But I have a lot of frustrations right now, because he made me feel like I’m 13 years old. It was crazy. I was talking to my team saying that I don’t know what I have to do. I don’t know his weak­ness. I don’t know anything.”

Twice Grand Slam cham­pion Alcaraz said that he was already looking ahead to his next meeting with Dimitrov and planned to switch his game to extend his 3-2 win-loss record over him.