Another abductee rescued as police continue operation in Katcha area

Police claim to have recovered a truck driver kidnapped for ransom by bandits of Katcha area 15 days ago.

On information about the presence of suspects, a police team reached Durrani Mehr, a rural area of Kandhkot, where robbers started firing on the police party.

Police returned the fire and took the kidnapped truck driver, Dar Muhammad Golu, into custody after an encounter with the robbers. The armed men fled resorting to fire.

Police barricaded roads to arrest the fleeing robbers.

Golu was kidnapped by bandits from Tangwani 15 days ago.

Two days ago, police took timely action and recovered Ali Nawaz Brohi and Asrar Brohi who were abducted from Janun Sharif village of Shikarpur.