Army, Wapda, Navy win All Pakistan Ramadan Cup Basketball openers

LAHORE - Pakistan Army, Lycans A, Wapda and Navy registered big wins on the opening day of the All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament being played at outdoor basketball courts of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. The event is being organised by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA). According to organizing secretary of the tournament Ouj-e-Zahoor, in women’s category, Pakistan Army defeated AK White by 16-3 points. Army’s Aamina Mohsin scored 6 and Aiman Riaz scored four points. In the second match, Lycans A won by 11-2 points against Lycans Juniors with the help of Farhna Naz’s five points and Fariha Mushtaq’s three points, while in the third match, Lycans B defeated AK Purple by 6-2 points. In the departmental category, Wapda (A) beat Army (C) by 19-16 points with the help of Zain ul Hassan who scored 15 points for the winning side. In second match Navy beat Police (B) by 18-2 points in one sided match. Navy’s Zia ul Rehman scored 8 and Usman Khalid 6 points, while Wapda (C) won against Police by 21-13 points, thanks to Aalijah and Sajid Ali who scored 10, 10 points in the match.