Saturday, March 30, 2024
Army, Wapda, Navy win All Pakistan Ramadan Cup Basketball openers

Staff Reporter
March 30, 2024
LAHORE   -   Pakistan Army, Lycans A, Wapda and Navy registered big wins on the opening day of the All Pakistan 3x3 Rama­dan Cup Basketball Tourna­ment being played at outdoor basketball courts of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. The event is being organised by Federal Basketball Asso­ciation (FBBA). According to organizing secretary of the tournament Ouj-e-Zahoor, in women’s category, Pakistan Army defeated AK White by 16-3 points. Army’s Aamina Mohsin scored 6 and Aiman Riaz scored four points. In the second match, Lycans A won by 11-2 points against Lycans Juniors with the help of Farh­na Naz’s five points and Fariha Mushtaq’s three points, while in the third match, Lycans B de­feated AK Purple by 6-2 points. In the departmental category, Wapda (A) beat Army (C) by 19-16 points with the help of Zain ul Hassan who scored 15 points for the winning side. In second match Navy beat Police (B) by 18-2 points in one sided match. Navy’s Zia ul Rehman scored 8 and Usman Khalid 6 points, while Wapda (C) won against Police by 21-13 points, thanks to Aalijah and Sajid Ali who scored 10, 10 points in the match.

