Aseefa Bhutto elected MNA unopposed

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari is set to start her parliamentary career next week after winning the NA-207 Shaheed Benazi­rabad constituency unopposed in the by-election. Aseefa was declared as a Member of the National Assembly after all the rival candidates withdrew from the contest. PPP leaders told The Nation that she is likely to take oath on April 1 when the National Assembly will begin a new session.

This marked Aseefa’s ascension to the National Assembly, a seat for which 11 candidates, including Aseefa, initially filed their nomination papers for the by-election. This seat had been vacated by President Asif Ali Zardari, who was elected as the President of Pakistan by the ruling coalition. Out of the 11 initial contenders, three withdrew their nominations yes­terday while seven others had their nominations rejected by the electoral authorities. Aseefa’s role within the PPP and her political journey has now become prominent. Her political debut occurred at a PPP rally in Multan on November 30, 2020, mark­ing a significant step in her emerging role within the party and the broader political scene of Pakistan.