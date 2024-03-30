Aurangzeb hopes larger, longer Pak-IMF deal by end of fiscal year

KARACHI - Federal Minster for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday said that the government is working on a two pronged implementation strategy to carry out structural reforms for enhancing Tax to GDP ratio.

The minister, while addressing Gong ceremony at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi and later talking to media persons said that in the first phase of the strategy short to medium term measures would be taken for “closing the gaps, stemming the leakages and the losses while the second one was introducing structural reforms in the medium to long term.”

He said that finance ministry was working with law ministry and FBR to remove leakage in tax revenue, execution of track and trace system and digitising its operations to ensure transparency and operational efficiency for enhancing tax collections.

The minster informed that cases amounting to around Rs1.7 trillion were under litigation in tribunals and government wanted that such cases be decided in the next three months. The law ministry and the attorney general for Pakistan were requested to play their role in the regard, he added.

Terming end-to-end digitalization of tax system as necessary for bringing transparency and confidence building of the tax payers, the minister said that bringing the under-taxed and non-taxed sectors into the fold and digitization will result into additional revenue generation.

Referring to FBR’s digitalization, Aurangzeb said that the Request for Proposal (RFP) for a world class consultant having experience in emerging markets like Pakistan would be issued in the next month.

Highlighting improvement in economic sector the minister said that economic indicators has turned positive as Gross Domestic Product was showing recovery mainly due to 5% growth in agriculture sector, stock market returned to profit­ability while headline inflation is gradually declining.

The growth momentum in ag­riculture and livestock sectors is expected to continue as esti­mates suggest a bumper wheat crop this season while improve­ment is also being anticipated in large scale manufacturing (LSM) and services sectors, he hoped.

Stand by arrangement with IMF finalised during previous regime of Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif helped govern­ment’s efforts for economic sta­bility while we are hopeful that staff level agreement would be reached out by the end of the fis­cal year, he said.

On a query about Extended Fund Facility, the finance min­ster said that Pakistan was ready to initiate discussions with IMF for entering into “a larger and longer program”.

However there haven’t been any final discussions with the Fund yet and request to en­ter the EFF will be further for­malized and details of the deal might be discussed during the spring meetings in Washington next month, Aurangzeb added.

Highlighting the role of pri­vate sector in economic devel­opment, he said the importance of capital market in promoting economic development is funda­mental and the government, in coordination with the relevant departments as well as stake­holders, will further focus on capital market to enhance mar­ket efficiency, transparency and investor protection.

Aurangzeb urged the private sector to lead the economic re­covery in the country while the government will ensure poli­cy framework and policy conti­nuity. Underscoring the signif­icance of Chinese investment in Pakistan and partnership with local companies, the finance minister called for increasing cooperation between Pakistan Stock Exchange and Chinese stock exchanges as “it will not only help us here in Pakistan in deepening, widening the capital markets based here, but also in executing CPEC phase 2.”

The minister further informed the media persons that matters pertaining to privatization of PIA and outsourcing of airports had entered into advanced stag­es and we wanted to take it to the finish line by end of the cur­rent financial year.

‘REDUCING OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURE’

Federal Finance Minister Mu­hammad Aurangzeb, Friday, called for maintaining fiscal dis­cipline through reduced oper­ational expenditures and also advocated for a public-private partnership model to foster na­tional development.

He expressed the views in a significant meeting held here at the State Bank of Pakistan to deliberate on pivotal economic strategies and reforms. Gover­nor SBP Jameel Ahmed, Chair­man Pakistan Banks’ Association Zafar Masud, and high-ranking officials from various Pakistani banks attended the meeting.

The meeting was a profound step towards aligning finan­cial institutions with Pakistan’s broader economic goals, under­lining the need for strategic col­laboration and robust imple­mentation of reform initiatives, said a statement received here.

The minister opened the dis­cussion highlighting the robust start to the year, with a notable 5% growth in agriculture, spear­headed by a bumper rice crop. Aurangzeb acknowledged the visible signs of macroeconomic stability depicted by a narrow­ing current account deficit and exchange rate stability.

Underscoring the objectives of sustaining the stability and its transition into a permanent state, the finance minster em­phasized the synergy between the industrial sector and energy resources, alongside ongoing di­alogues with the Ministry of En­ergy. He lauded the caretaker government for maintaining fis­cal discipline and re-framed the “IMF program as Pakistan pro­gram” aimed at reinforcing Paki­stan’s economic foundation. He also called for proactive imple­mentation and ownership of the reform agenda.

The Minister stressed the im­portance of broadening the tax net to include under-taxed and untaxed sectors, particu­larly service providers, and ad­dressed the critical issue of energy theft, advocating for streamlined governance and eventual privatization of power distribution companies.

He commended the State Bank for its decisive actions against illegal exchange operations and its support for the Paki­stan International Airlines (PIA) through issuance of necessary NOCs, acknowledging the posi­tive reception of the airport out­sourcing plan.

The discussion with the bank­ing sector leaders focused on the essential roles banks must play in supporting priority sec­tors like agriculture, SMEs, and technology, through appropri­ate incentives and infrastruc­ture development. The dialogue also covered the government’s dedication to enhance ease of doing business, requiring legal and procedural amendments, and a push towards a digitized economy.

Governor SBP Jameel Ahmed remarked on the banking sec­tor’s potential to significantly support agriculture and SME fi­nancing and emphasized the in­tegration of the tech sector into formal banking through im­proved service delivery.

The minister while conclud­ing the meeting, called for fis­cal discipline through reduced operational expenditures, and advocated for a public-private partnership model to foster na­tional development. He urged every societal segment to con­tribute to this collective prog­ress. Also, Muhammad Aurang­zeb on Friday said that with significant improvements in key economic indicators the econo­my in year 2024 commenced on a better note. The minister also highlighted the completion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) review and the po­tential for future relations with the fund, said a statement is­sued here.