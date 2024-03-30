Babar Azam asks PCB for captaincy across all three formats

LAHORE - Pakistan’s middle-order batter Babar Azam asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to make him the captain across all three formats in order for him to consider T20I captaincy, reported ESPN Cricinfo on Friday.

Babar was asked by the PCB to be­come T20I captain, replacing Shaheen Shah Afridi just after one series against New Zealand in January, ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup but the 29-year-old has not yet given any answer to the management.

Following the conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2023, Babar was removed from the captaincy from all formats with Shaheen taking the realm of the shorter format and Shan Masood becoming Test captain while no skipper for ODIs was announced. To consider PCB’s request to lead the team in the World Cup, Babar set his terms of becoming the captain of all three formats otherwise he will not even consider the offer, as per ESPN Cricinfo.

Chairman PCB Syed Mohsin Naqvi in an earlier press conference stated that he wasn’t aware who would be the team’s captain in the World Cup. Naqvi’s presser gave birth to rumours which are likely to conclude with Shaheen Shah Afridi’s re­moval as the T20I captain. “Even I don’t know who the captain will be,” Naqvi said. “Whether Shaheen continues or a new captain comes in will be determined after the fitness camp (starting on Monday).

“There are a number of technical fac­tors we will consider the details of which I do not want to go into. We want a long-term solution, whether it’s Shaheen or a new man. And then we intend to stick by that man, instead of just changing a captain just because you lose a match or captain,” he added.

Remember, should PCB accept Babar’s term of becoming captain of all three formats, Shan Masood will have to step down as red-ball captain after play­ing just one series under his captaincy against Australia in December 2023. While Pakistan lost the series 3-0, a posi­tive and more aggressive approach was seen by the Green Shirts, and they even came close to sniffing victory in the third Test but couldn’t win it.

It is worth mentioning that Babar Azam has so far captained Pakistan in five international tournaments – T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022, Asia Cup 2022 and 2023, and World Cup 2023 –but the Green Shirts have not won any ICC or Asia Cup titles under his leadership.

Meanwhile, the current selection com­mittee’s arrangement is also fairly dis­tinct. There are four selectors - Wahab Riaz, Asad Shafiq, Abdul Razzaq and Mo­hammad Yousuf - with no chief selector. They will be joined by the Pakistan cap­tain and coach - both yet to be appointed - and a data analyst. Selection decisions will be made by vote, with 4-3 majorities carrying the day.

As things stand, Pakistan have been through negotiations with several candi­dates for the role of head coach without being able to reach a deal. Shane Watson, Mike Hesson and Adam Voges are among those who eventually turned them down, while initially promising discussions with Luke Ronchi have also meted away.

The PCB is currently understood to be in talks with Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten, with no sign of a breakthrough yet. Pakistan’s next series, which Babar Azam is expected to lead his side out for once more, comes against New Zea­land in April, with the two sides play­ing five T20Is.