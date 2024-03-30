Saturday, March 30, 2024
Balochistan CM strongly condemns Harnai blast, seeks investigation report

8:26 PM | March 30, 2024
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Saturday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Harnai, describing it a deplorable act of violence.

Bugti instructed the Home Department to provide a comprehensive report on the incident. He ordered to offer better medical facilities to the injured.

Bugti called the attack an act of cowardice and terrorism and ordered for immediate submission of investigation report of the incident.

He said the people of Balochistan and the security forces are united against the enemies of peace and will never let off those who shed blood of innocent people.

“Peace will win in the war against those who spread terror and horror”, he added.

