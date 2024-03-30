Bank AL Habib, ACE Money Transfer partner again to empower overseas Pakistanis, strengthen economy

LAHORE - Understanding the crucial role remittances play in Pakistan’s economic well-being, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, ACE Money Transfer, a leading remittance provider headquartered in Manchester, UK, and Bank AL Habib, one of Pakistan’s premier commercial banks, have joined forces once again. This collaboration aims to incentivize overseas Pakistanis to send money home through legal channels while offering them the chance to win life-changing rewards.
THE POWER OF LEGAL REMITTANCES
Legal remittances contribute significantly to Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, aiding in economic growth and stability. Conversely, informal channels for sending money can be unreliable and pose security risks. Remittances are a vital lifeline for Pakistan’s economy, and by incentivising legal transfers through such meaningful rewards during Ramadan, ACE Money Transfer and Bank AL Habib play a key role in supporting national development and ensuring the well-being of countless families.
REWARDING RESPONSIBLE REMITTANCES
This year’s Ramazan campaign by ACE Money Transfer and Bank AL Habib aims to capitalize on the traditional surge in remittances while incentivizing responsible financial practices. By sending money home via ACE Money Transfer to any Bank AL Habib account or choosing cash pickup from one of Bank AL Habib’s 1100+ branches, Pakistani expats enter a series of lucky draws. The grand prize? Two lucky winners will each receive PKR 10 million. Additionally, a series of Umrah packages are also being offered, allowing winners to undertake the sacred pilgrimage during the holy month.
Rashid Ashraf, CEO of ACE Money Transfer, stated, “This collaborative effort transcends mere transactions. It acknowledges the profound significance of Ramadan, a time for spiritual reflection, generosity, and strengthening family bonds. We at ACE Money Transfer are proud to revitalize our longstanding partnership with Bank AL Habib and offer such incredible opportunities to overseas Pakistanis while contributing to Pakistan’s economic well-being.”
Aun Ali, Group Head – Business of Bank AL Habib, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of the media campaign in collaboration with ACE Money transfer during the holy month of Ramazan. The campaign shows our commitment to building a meaningful relationship with our customers and encouraging them to use legal channels for sending remittances to Pakistan