Cabinet approves Lt Gen Afsar’s appointment as NADRA chief

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet on Friday formally approved the appointment of Lt Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar as Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for a full three-year term. On October 2 last year, then caretaker government had appointed the first-ever serving three star general as chairman of the citizens’ national register till further orders. The government has now endorsed the appointment of Lt Gen Afsar for three years on the basis of a summary moved by the Ministry of Interior. Lt Gen Afsar has substantial experience in IT-related technical development and management within the Pakistan Army besides serving with Pakistan’s Mission in the United Nations (UN). He holds an MPhil in Public Policy and National Security Management, and during the 2010 floods, he authored a research paper on public policy responses within the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) sector. The NADRA chief completed his MS in GIS and remote sensing. Besides this, he holds an MS in National Resource Strategy and specialized in C&IT Industry and Supply Chain Management from NDU Washington, DC. NADRA has been in the limelight for the past few days after a report submitted by a Joint Task Force (JIT) to the interior ministry claimed that the authority’s data of 2.7 million citizens had been stolen and sold out.