China special team carries out emergency response in Pakistan: Lin Jian

BEIJING - China’s inter-departmen­tal working group has carried out comprehensive emergen­cy response work with the Chi­nese Embassy in Pakistan and the relevant enterprises in the wake of the Dasu terrorist at­tack, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The head of the working group, Director Bai Tian of the Department of Foreign Secu­rity Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who arrived in Pakistan on March 28, met with Pakistan’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Min­ister of Foreign Affairs, Min­ister of the Interior and other officials, Lin Jian said during his regular briefing held here at the International Press Cen­ter (IPC).

Director Bai Tian asked Paki­stan to thoroughly investigate the incident as soon as possible, properly handle the aftermath, effectively strengthen security measures, completely eliminate security risks, and make every effort to ensure the absolute safety of Chinese personnel, in­stitutions and projects in Paki­stan, he added.

Pakistan said that it has ful­ly carried out investigation and follow-up work on the inci­dent, and taken all measures to further strengthen the security protection of Chinese person­nel, projects and institutions, he added.

The spokesperson said that the working group will also carry out related work during its stay in Pakistan. Five Chi­nese nationals and one Pa­kistani were killed when a vehicle from the Dasu Hy­dropower Project, being con­structed by a Chinese compa­ny in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was attacked by terrorists on Tuesday after­noon.