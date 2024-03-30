CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card project

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Friday gave approval to the ‘Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card Project’ aimed at uplifting the agriculture sector and socio-economic condition of farmers in the province.

The CM presided over the meeting related to agricultural reforms here. She said that under the Kisan card 500,000 small farmers would be given loans on easy terms. This loan will be worth Rs 150 billion and given in one year. Farmers would also be given loans of Rs 30,000 for per acre land for purchase of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides.

Under the Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card different types of subsidy would also be provided to farmers, she added. The meeting decided that model agriculture centres would be established with the coopera­tion of the private sector. Modern agricultural ma­chinery, training, pesti­cides and seeds would be provided at these model agriculture centres. The CM gave approval to set up a modern agriculture centre in each district in the first phase. Maryam Nawaz directed the ag­riculture department to formulate data relat­ed to production and de­mand of every crop. For research and develop­ment of wheat, rice, cot­ton, the meeting also gave approval for setting up a state-of-the-art centre of excellence. The meet­ing decided that a board would control adminis­trative affairs of the cen­tre of excellence and re­search centre would be linked with regional uni­versities while Research and Development Centre would be set up in Agri­culture University Fais­alabad with the coopera­tion of China at a cost of Rs 2 billion. To stop the ssale of fake fertilizers and pesticides, an amend­ment would be made to the Agriculture Pesticide Act and Fertilizer Con­trol Act. The meeting re­viewed reorganisation of Punjab Seed Corpora­tion and Punjab Agricul­tural Research Board. It decided to equip Agricul­ture Extension Wing with modern technology and to induct 500 agricultur­al graduates. The meet­ing was told that farmers would be given 24,800 modern equipments in two years which would cost Rs 7 billion. Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and others attended.