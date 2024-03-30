Collective efforts urged to stop drug abuse in educational institutions

RAWALPINDI - A high level meeting held here discussed the spread of drugs and anti-drug measures particularly in educational institutions and stressed the need for a collective campaign in educational institu­tions. The meeting was held at the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquar­ters Rawalpindi which was presided over by the Secretary of the Ministry of Narcotics Control. Se­nior officials of the ANF Headquarters, Ministry of Narcotics Control and oth­ers attended the meeting. High level officials of High­er Education Commission, Ministry of Education and several educational insti­tutions were also present in the meeting. Vice Chan­cellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi also participated in the meeting. The implemen­tation of the approved HEC policy 2021 on drug and tobacco use was also taken into consideration. Director General, ANF on the occasion gave assur­ance of all possible sup­port and assistance to the educational institutions for the successful conduct of the campaign. Secre­tary, Ministry of Narcotics Control stressed the need for collective efforts to achieve the target.