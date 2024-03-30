Dacoit lynched by mob in Karachi for killing food-delivery man

KARACHI - A food delivery man, a father of two, was killed in cold blood by street criminals on Karachi’s Jauhar Chowrangi Flyover on the night between Thurs­day and Friday. The robbers, however, were sub­sequently surrounded by a mob who lynched one of them while the other fled. Police say the robbers also fired shot at a police party responding to the incident. Ali Rehbar, 38, was passing by Jauhar Chowrangi Flyover late Thursday night when rob­bers stopped him and shot him dead for showing resistance, according to police officials.

As the robbers shot at Ali Rehbar, a stray bullet also hit and injured another man, named Irfan. A crowd gathered on to the flyover after the shoot­ing and beat a robber to death, the police said adding that his accomplice managed to flee. The police found 9mm and 30 mm shells on the crime scene, a statement said.

A motorcycle was left on the flyover after the incident However, police added later that the fleeing robbers had also fired shots at a police party of Madadgar 15 that was responding to the incident. Ali Rehbar was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and a father of two. His 70-year-old father told reporters that as the family rose in the wee hours of Friday for Sehri they received a phone call informing them Ali Rehbar’s dead body was lying in the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, Karachi’s primary hospital.

Living in Pakistan has now become a crime, said Syed Akhtar Hussain. The Sindh interior minister, meanwhile, took notice of the incident and or­dered the suspension of the SHO.