Saturday, March 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Dacoit lynched by mob in Karachi for killing food-delivery man

Agencies
March 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A food delivery man, a father of two, was killed in cold blood by street criminals on Karachi’s Jauhar Chowrangi Flyover on the night between Thurs­day and Friday. The robbers, however, were sub­sequently surrounded by a mob who lynched one of them while the other fled. Police say the robbers also fired shot at a police party responding to the incident. Ali Rehbar, 38, was passing by Jauhar Chowrangi Flyover late Thursday night when rob­bers stopped him and shot him dead for showing resistance, according to police officials.

As the robbers shot at Ali Rehbar, a stray bullet also hit and injured another man, named Irfan. A crowd gathered on to the flyover after the shoot­ing and beat a robber to death, the police said adding that his accomplice managed to flee. The police found 9mm and 30 mm shells on the crime scene, a statement said.

A motorcycle was left on the flyover after the incident However, police added later that the fleeing robbers had also fired shots at a police party of Madadgar 15 that was responding to the incident. Ali Rehbar was a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and a father of two. His 70-year-old father told reporters that as the family rose in the wee hours of Friday for Sehri they received a phone call informing them Ali Rehbar’s dead body was lying in the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, Karachi’s primary hospital.

SPSC’s Assistant Controller II arrested after court denies bail

Living in Pakistan has now become a crime, said Syed Akhtar Hussain. The Sindh interior minister, meanwhile, took notice of the incident and or­dered the suspension of the SHO.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1711684328.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024