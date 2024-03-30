Saturday, March 30, 2024
Delay in issuance of passports perturbs applicants

Web Desk
8:27 PM | March 30, 2024
Due to delays in the issuance of almost half a million passports, the citizens have been facing problems for many months.

The department, people complained, has failed to issue readable and e-passports in a timely manner.

Due to delays, hundreds of Pakistanis living in US, UK and Canada have been facing problems related to their transports.

Also, pilgrims who wanted to go to Hajj and Umrah have also suffered from delays.

Meanwhile, the affectees were of the view that the department was only issuing passports in the categories of urgent and fast track.

On the other hand, the passport officials said the ink and lamination paper were insufficient to cater for the demands of passport applicants. They said they had now received the material and would clear the backlog of applications by June. 

