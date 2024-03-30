Saturday, March 30, 2024
Demand of dates increases in Ramazan

March 30, 2024
SUKKUR   -   The demand of dates are increasing since starting the holy month of Ramazan, wonderfully deli­cious, dates are one of the most popular fruit with a list of essential nutrients, vita­mins, and minerals, required for normal growth, develop­ment and overall well-being. According to religious aspect, dates are the most important item of “Iftar”. The tradition of breaking fast with “Kha­joor” (dates) is connected to the religious practices in Ra­madan as Muslims across the globe prefer to eat dates in “Iftari” prior to any thing else. The dates are the most selling item compared to any other fruit in Ramazan and mostly the fruit-sellers offer dates exclusively on their stalls and carts,” a dates-seller in local market said. Mostly the kinds of dates being sold in Sukkur and Khairpur districts, include Arabian dates, Sindhi Aseel, Karblain, Irani Rabai and oth­ers, said Agha Imdad, a dates-seller in Fruit Market.

