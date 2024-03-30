Digital Freedom

After the IHC Chief Justice’s acknowledgment of Twitter’s signifi­cance as a disseminator of information, Attaullah Tarar’s state­ments regarding fake news being the biggest challenge come as a bit of a head-scratcher.

The banning of X has sparked serious concerns about censorship and governmental overreach, so Tarar’s emphasis on tackling misinformation seems a bit redundant now considering the sweeping censorship that has already taken place. Instead of beating the dead horse of fake news, it may have served the minister better to come out openly and discuss the ratio­nale behind banning the platform and why steps to curb the misinforma­tion problem were bypassed altogether. Even though “fake news” is a le­gitimate problem, resorting to a blanket ban is a draconian measure that most of the world has disagreed with. Misinformation is not an issue ex­clusive to Pakistan. Countries like the US who claimed to face much bigger threats of national security on platforms like TikTok, have still faced fierce criticism for using such a heavy-handed approach and banning the app. Our repetitive claims of “fake news” pale in comparison to privacy and na­tional security concerns, making our ban even more perplexing.

Rather than opting for knee-jerk bans, authorities in the past have en­gaged in dialogue with platform owners to devise effective strategies for combating misinformation, and this is something our government should work towards as well. The government’s bypassing of this crucial step puts our commitment to democratic principles into question and shows that our approach to this issue is, for lack of a better term, misinformed. The fla­grant double standards displayed by government officials who continue to use X through VPNs does not help the government’s case either. If the plat­form indeed poses such a serious threat of “fake news”, then it should not be used by anyone to disseminate news, regardless of rank or affiliation. From the public’s perspective, this not only exposes an inherent inconsistency but also places a great deal of scepticism on the government’s motives.

It may be time for us to consider recalibrating our approach to manag­ing this issue. We must acknowledge that millions of Pakistanis depend on Twitter for their livelihoods now, and this is steadily creating a massive economic loss for us over time. If we want to tackle misinformation head-on, we need to abandon our usual impulsive reactions and adopt a more methodical approach for this digital challenge.