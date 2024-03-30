DPO conducts night visit to assess security situation

PESHAWAR - The newly ap­pointed District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan, Zahoor Babar Afri­di made a sudden visit to the city police station late at night to as­sess the security situation.

During the visit, he reviewed records, references, and security and administrative matters. While inspecting the surroundings, he is­sued necessary directives regard­ing security in light of the current situation.

Additionally, special instruc­tions were given to the police of­ficers and personnel on duty to adhere to security measures while performing their duties.

ASP Inam Jan Khan was also present with him on this occasion. He directed the staff to efficient­ly handle administrative matters and to provide legal assistance and guidance to the citizens who come for help, with a courteous demeanour.