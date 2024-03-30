Saturday, March 30, 2024
Excise team successfully thwarts smuggling attempt

March 30, 2024
KARACHI   -   Excise Nar­cotics Control team appre­hended notorious drug dealers Gul Rehman and Abdul Qadeer during an operation against drug peddlers near Fatima Jin­nah Park on Malir Cantt Road. According to a communique, ten and a half kilograms of hashish was recovered from the possession of the accused. In Korangi, the Excise Narcot­ics Control team arrested no­torious drug dealer Lal Marjan, son of Janan, during an opera­tion on Farooq Azam Road. 25 kilograms of hashish, contain­ing 50 packets, were recovered from the possession of the ac­cused. Cases have been regis­tered against the accused. The Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the Excise Narcotics Control Team for the successful opera­tions against drugs. He empha­sized that our youth should be mobilized against the menace of drugs by promoting aware­ness and active participation. Sharjeel Inam Memon high­lighted the indispensable role of every individual in building a drug-free society.

