Faisalabad RPO suspends entire staff of police station over bribery scandal

FAISALABAD - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has suspended the entire staff of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station including its Station House Officer (SHO) on the charges of taking illegal gratification from kite makers.
Police spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti said here on Friday that on special directions of the RPO, a sting operation was conducted against the staff of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station and the police officials were caught red-handed while receiving bribes from the makers of kites, chemically-coated string and other paraphernalia.
Hence, the RPO suspended all employees working in the police station including its Station House Officer (SHO). At present there were 123 officials working at Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station while the RPO directed the SSP Operation to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that further action could be taken against the responsible, the spokesperson added.
THREE ARRESTED FOR ILLEGAL BUSINESS OF CURRENCYEXCHANGE: FIA
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three accused involved in illegal business of currency exchange. According to official sources here Friday, FIA composite circle Faisalabad zone, during a crackdown, arrested three accused who were identified as Usman, Umar Junaid and Salman.
The accused were arrested from Toba Road, district Jhang. The FIA recovered bank stamps, 22 fake cheque books, and fake job offer letters.
A laptop, three cell phones, four sim cards, three USBs, a hard drive and three memory cards were also recovered from the accused. The team also recovered $2,000 and started investigation after registering a case.
17 INJURED DURING ROOF COLLAPSE AT IFTAR DINNER
As many as 17 people were injured due to roof collapse at an Iftar dinner in the precinct of Factory Area police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Friday that the people gathered at rooftop of a godown near Ganish Mills Sarfraz Kanta for an Iftar dinner when old and redundant roof caved in due to overburden.
As a result, 17 people sustained multiple injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) after providing first-aid and condition of 6 victims was stated to be serious. Among the injured included Shoukat Hussain (40), Nazir Jahanzaib (42), Mahran Ramzan (22), Kashif Saleem (25), M Afzal (28), Mustafa (35), Fahad Saeed (5), Kamran Saddique (57), Aslam Zulfiqar (30), Ibrahim (32), Idrees Saleem (35), M Munir (50), Saeed (32), Malik Azeem (35), M Ashraf (54), Atique Zulfiqar (21) and Fiyaz Sharif (30), he added.