Faisalabad RPO suspends entire staff of police station over bribery scandal

FAISALABAD - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mu­hammad Abid Khan has suspended the entire staff of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station including its Sta­tion House Officer (SHO) on the charg­es of taking illegal gratification from kite makers.

Police spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti said here on Friday that on special di­rections of the RPO, a sting operation was conducted against the staff of Gh­ulam Muhammad Abad police station and the police officials were caught red-handed while receiving bribes from the makers of kites, chemically-coated string and other paraphernalia.

Hence, the RPO suspended all em­ployees working in the police station including its Station House Officer (SHO). At present there were 123 of­ficials working at Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station while the RPO directed the SSP Operation to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that further action could be taken against the responsible, the spokesperson added.

THREE ARRESTED FOR ILLEGAL BUSINESS OF CURRENCYEXCHANGE: FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three accused in­volved in illegal business of cur­rency exchange. According to official sources here Friday, FIA compos­ite circle Faisalabad zone, during a crackdown, arrested three accused who were identified as Usman, Umar Junaid and Salman.

The accused were arrested from Toba Road, district Jhang. The FIA re­covered bank stamps, 22 fake cheque books, and fake job offer letters.

A laptop, three cell phones, four sim cards, three USBs, a hard drive and three memory cards were also recov­ered from the accused. The team also recovered $2,000 and started investi­gation after registering a case.

17 INJURED DURING ROOF COL­LAPSE AT IFTAR DINNER

As many as 17 people were injured due to roof collapse at an Iftar dinner in the precinct of Factory Area police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Friday that the people gathered at rooftop of a godown near Ganish Mills Sarfraz Kanta for an Iftar dinner when old and redundant roof caved in due to overburden.

As a result, 17 people sustained mul­tiple injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hos­pital) after providing first-aid and condition of 6 victims was stated to be serious. Among the injured included Shoukat Hussain (40), Nazir Jahanzaib (42), Mahran Ramzan (22), Kashif Sal­eem (25), M Afzal (28), Mustafa (35), Fahad Saeed (5), Kamran Saddique (57), Aslam Zulfiqar (30), Ibrahim (32), Idrees Saleem (35), M Munir (50), Saeed (32), Malik Azeem (35), M Ashraf (54), Atique Zulfiqar (21) and Fiyaz Sharif (30), he added.