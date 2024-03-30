Saturday, March 30, 2024
Faisalabad RPO suspends entire staff of police station over bribery scandal

Our Staff Reporter
March 30, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mu­hammad Abid Khan has suspended the entire staff of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station including its Sta­tion House Officer (SHO) on the charg­es of taking illegal gratification from kite makers.

Police spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti said here on Friday that on special di­rections of the RPO, a sting operation was conducted against the staff of Gh­ulam Muhammad Abad police station and the police officials were caught red-handed while receiving bribes from the makers of kites, chemically-coated string and other paraphernalia. 

Hence, the RPO suspended all em­ployees working in the police station including its Station House Officer (SHO). At present there were 123 of­ficials working at Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station while the RPO directed the SSP Operation to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest so that further action could be taken against the responsible, the spokesperson added.

SPSC’s Assistant Controller II arrested after court denies bail

THREE ARRESTED FOR ILLEGAL BUSINESS OF CURRENCYEXCHANGE: FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three accused in­volved in illegal business of cur­rency exchange. According to official sources here Friday, FIA compos­ite circle Faisalabad zone, during a crackdown, arrested three accused who were identified as Usman, Umar Junaid and Salman. 

The accused were arrested from Toba Road, district Jhang. The FIA re­covered bank stamps, 22 fake cheque books, and fake job offer letters. 

A laptop, three cell phones, four sim cards, three USBs, a hard drive and three memory cards were also recov­ered from the accused. The team also recovered $2,000 and started investi­gation after registering a case.

17 INJURED DURING ROOF COL­LAPSE AT IFTAR DINNER

As many as 17 people were injured due to roof collapse at an Iftar dinner in the precinct of Factory Area police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Friday that the people gathered at rooftop of a godown near Ganish Mills Sarfraz Kanta for an Iftar dinner when old and redundant roof caved in due to overburden.

SAU, ITC sign MoU to enhance Pakistan’s agricultural exports

As a result, 17 people sustained mul­tiple injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hos­pital) after providing first-aid and condition of 6 victims was stated to be serious. Among the injured included Shoukat Hussain (40), Nazir Jahanzaib (42), Mahran Ramzan (22), Kashif Sal­eem (25), M Afzal (28), Mustafa (35), Fahad Saeed (5), Kamran Saddique (57), Aslam Zulfiqar (30), Ibrahim (32), Idrees Saleem (35), M Munir (50), Saeed (32), Malik Azeem (35), M Ashraf (54), Atique Zulfiqar (21) and Fiyaz Sharif (30), he added.

