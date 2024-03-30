FDE holds academic excellence award ceremony

ISLAMABAD - Federal Directorate of Educa­tion held an academic excellence award ceremony at IMCG (PG) F-7/2 Islamabad. The ceremony was organized to acknowledge the excellent academic results accom­plished under the leadership of the learned Heads of the Institu­tions in the session 2022-23. The Chief Guest for the occasion was the honourable Director General (FDE), Mr. Tanwir Ahmed.

The event was also attended by Dr. Shafqat Ali Janjua Joint Educa­tion Advisor, Mr. Javed Iqbal Mirza , Dr. Tabassum Naz along various dignitaries from FDE, Heads of the Institutions and Staff members.

The program started with the rendition of the National Anthem followed by the recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat-e-Ra­sool-e-Maqbool (PBUH).

Ms. Somia Sohail, greeted the au­gust guests and shed light on the academic feats of the attendees.

Chief guest distributed a total of fifty eight awards among the dis­tinguished Principals on outstand­ing results in the categories of Pri­mary level, Grade 8, Matriculation, Intermediate and BS programs re­spectively.

In addition to this, the winners of the top position in each catego­ry were awarded a cash prize of 50,000rs. In the category of Pri­mary level, Ms. Nusrat Farid, Head mistress (IMS I-V F-7/2), received the cash prize. Ms. Zahida Nasim Siddiqui, Vice Principal (IMSG I-VIII Khanna Dak), got the dis­tinction in the category of Grade 8. Ms. Ghazala Bashir Khan, Prin­cipal (IMSG VI-X G-6/1-3), won the accolade at Matriculation level. At Intermediate level, Ms. Aaliya Durrani, Principal (IMCG F-6/2), got the distinction while Prof. Dr. Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh, Principal (IMCG Post Graduate F-7/2), re­ceived the cash prize on display­ing superb results at BS level.

Mr. Tanwir Ahmed, addressed the audience after the certificate distribution.

He offered his felicitations to the winners and praised the com­mendable service of the Principals in imparting quality education to the students despite limited re­sources. The Chief Guest also stressed upon the need of contin­ual efforts on the part of the heads of the institutions and teachers in bestowing the knowledge of the 21st century upon the students. Finally, he reiterated his commit­ment to create a healthy environ­ment for the educationists work­ing under the ambit of FDE.

The Principal of host college, Prof. Dr. Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh, provided the Note of Gratitude on the successful completion of the event. The academic excel­lence award ceremony is a signif­icant initiative on the part of FDE to boost the confidence of the ped­agogues ahead of the start of the new academic session.