Saturday, March 30, 2024
German collector turns back time as clocks go forward

Agencies
March 30, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

MUNICH, GERMANY  -  Some 366 clocks cover the walls in the living room of 76-year-old Werner Stechbarth’s apartment in Munich, the haul from a life spent criss-crossing the globe. The yearly move to daylight saving time is a busy period for the pensioner, who has to manually adjust every one of his timepieces. Work started well ahead of the beginning of Euro­pean summer time early Sunday morning, when the continent’s clocks will skip forward an hour. “I start one or two weeks before and I continue af­ter the clocks change, stress free,” Stechbarth told AFP, sitting in his lounge. His collection includes not just classic mechanical clocks but a few digital models with LED displays. Each timepiece is set to a slightly different time to avoid them striking in unison at the top of every hour. All the same, the room is filled with the sound of ticking and the intermittent whistle of a cuckoo. As a chef for the German national carrier Lufthansa, Stechbarth had access to cheap airline tickets, which he used to travel the globe collecting clocks.

Agencies

