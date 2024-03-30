Govt, lender banks conclude PIA’s commercial debt negotiations

ISLAMABAD - The commercial debt negotiations of Pakistan International Air­lines Corporation Limited (PIACL) have been successfully concluded among the government, domestic lender banks and Development Fi­nance Institutions (DFIs) as part the entity’s restructuring for pri­vatization.

A statement issued by the PIA­CL on Friday said the step paved the way for filing of the Scheme of Arrangement (SOA) for legal seg­regation of PIACL with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pa­kistan on Thursday. The feder­al cabinet had approved the legal segregation plan of PIACL on Feb­ruary 6, 2024.

The PIACL’s privatisation has been a priority agenda for the fed­eral government, and above de­velopments represent one of the most complex restructuring exer­cise undertaken to prepare PIACL for privatisation.

This arrangement will help make a viable business case for private sector investment in the national carrier.

The domestic banks and finan­cial institutions demonstrated firm commitment to the govern­ment’s privatisation initiative and extended their full co-operation in finalising the arrangement for PI­ACL’s commercial domestic debt. Under the arrangement, PIACL’s Commercial domestic debt will be moved to PIA Holding Compa­ny Ltd., established by the federal government as part of PIACL’s le­gal restructuring. The term sheet covering mutually agreed com­mercial aspects of loan transfer was signed yesterday between PI­ACL, PIA Holding Company and lender banks.

In order to manage the affairs of PIA Holding Company diligent­ly, a seven-member independent board comprising of ex-State Bank Governor with prominent leaders from banking and other areas of expertise was notified this week by the Federal Government. The new board in its inaugural board meeting, held at Islamabad, en­dorsed the Scheme of Arrange­ment delineating the pathway for the privatisation of Pakistan In­ternational Airlines. Following the approval of draft SOA by PI­ACL and PIA Holding Company boards, the Scheme of Arrange­ment (SOA) for PIACL restructur­ing was filed with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) yesterday.

Following these significant mile­stone developments, Expression of Interest (EOI) from potential in­vestors for privatisation of PIACL have been planned to be called in coming days.