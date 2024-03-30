Govt, Opp to hold meeting for smooth running of parliamentary affairs

ISLAMABAD - Since the second session of the National Assembly has been summoned, the parliamentary leaders from treasury benches will hold a meeting to smoothly run upcoming parliamentary proceedings. The par­liamentary leaders of allied parties from government side will also hold a meeting with opposition parties’ parliamentary leader to discuss the controversial matters, parliamentary sources told The Nation.

The ruling party with its allies from treasury benches want some legislative business and before that they would try to woo opposition benches. On the other hand, the opposition is set to raise the mat­ter of not appointing leader of the opposition status to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) MNA Omar Ayub despite submitting formal application to the National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. The opposition throughout the first session of the 16th National As­sembly resorted to protest on different matters. The opposition is now set to raise the issue of delayed ap­pointment of leader of the opposition. Talking to The Nation, SIC’s MNA said the opposition had submitted its application two weeks ago. The National Assem­bly Secretariat should not delay this matter more. Political pundits believed that the upcoming session will continue for a week as govt side will try to quick­ly introduce some legislative business. The president has convened this session using powers conferred on him under Article 54 [1] of Constitution.