Saturday, March 30, 2024
ICCI will put all efforts to turn Islamabad into clean and green city: Ahsan

INP
March 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Presi­dent Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that capital city is our own city and we are determined to turn it into a clean and green city and that busi­ness community is the big­gest stakeholder of the city and it will utilize all avail­able resources to make it fascinating and beauti­ful in real terms. He was speaking on the occasion of signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the ICCI and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Friday.

INP

