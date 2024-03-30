ICCI will put all efforts to turn Islamabad into clean and green city: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD - President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that capital city is our own city and we are determined to turn it into a clean and green city and that business community is the biggest stakeholder of the city and it will utilize all available resources to make it fascinating and beautiful in real terms. He was speaking on the occasion of signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the ICCI and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Friday.