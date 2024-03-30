ICJ Directive

The recent ruling of ICJ ordering Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza offers some glimmer of hope to the Palestin­ians who have been left stranded in Gaza. The ruling man­dates Israel to allow unhindered access to basic human necessities including food, water, and medical support into Gaza.

After Israel’s usage of starvation as a tactic of war, introducing a famine in Gaza, the ICJ ruling provides some sense of relief to the helpless Palestinians. The ICJ’s decision is based on Israel’s obliga­tions under the Genocide Convention and the continually worsen­ing conditions faced by Palestinians. South Africa brought the ICJ’s attention to this case and accused Israel of breaching the Genocide Convention by causing widespread starvation in Gaza. While some of the demands put forward by South Africa were rejected by the court, the ruling highlighted that Israel must be held accountable for its actions and the major role it is playing in this genocide.

However, in response to this accusation, Israel’s foreign ministry accused South Africa of trying to exploit the ICJ, saying that Israel was committed to upholding international law, especially with re­spect to allowing humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza. This is rather a contradictory response by Israel as its actions continue to disman­tle life in Gaza. If Israel was really following international laws, then the catastrophic situation in Gaza would have come to a halt by now.

Israel has also been directed to increase the capacity of land crossing points. It has been given one month to report its compli­ance with these measures. This deadline is significant because it puts pressure on Israel to follow up with these demands and en­sure the entry of humanitarian aid without interference from Isra­el’s military. If Israel fails to comply with this ruling, it will be seen as a perpetrator of war, and its defense that this is a reactionary re­sponse to Hamas’s attack on Israel would no longer hold.

As reported by the UN, 1.1 million people in Gaza face disastrous lev­els of food insecurity, with warnings that the number of children suf­fering from malnutrition is expected to increase further as a conse­quence of this war. The ICJ’s ruling comes at a time when the people in Gaza have endured immense suffering, and although the timing of this intervention may be late, it still represents a step in a positive direction.