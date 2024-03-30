Irsa turns down Sindh’s water release request for upcoming Kharif season

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority has turned down the demand of the Sindh province, regarding the provision of the entire provincial share of water supplies, during the upcoming Kharif season, in the beginning two months of the season, saying it is not possible.
Similarly, the water regulator has also turned down the province demand for water distribution according to Para-2 of the Water Apportionment Accord (WAA), saying the matter is with the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and it is their domain to decide about it, official source told The Nation here Friday. The meeting of the advisory committee of the IRSA has been convened on April 2, to finalize the provincial share for the Kharif season starting from April 1. The Water Accord 1991 empowered IRSA to determine water availability in the country and provincial share twice a year, once for Kharif season and the other for Rabi season. Rabi season starts from October 1 and ends on March 31, while Kharif starts from April 1 and continue till September 30.
The province of Sindh has written a letter to IRSA, and demanded the provision of the entire share of water during first two months of the season, while it also demanded the distribution of water as per para-2 of the Water Accord. “I am directed to inform that the climatic conditions in Sindh are such that sowing season of Kharif crops commences during the month of April and in view of this, it is the requirement of Sindh that it should get full share of supplies during early Kharif i.e during the months of April & May,” said a letter of the government of Sindh addressed to chairman IRSA.
Any inadequacy in supplies during early Kharif deprives the farmers of sowing cash crops like cotton and other tow delta crops and consequently those farmers would shift to rice cultivation which increases the overall water demand also insufficient supplies during early Kharif prolong the Kharif season due to demand accumulation, which impacts subsequent Rabi Season, the letter maintained.
To ensure optimum crop production, it is of utmost importance that Sindh province being lower riparian having flatter land slopes may be provided its accord share in true spirit so that crops are allowed to reach maturity and withstand the typical climate change/rain flooding which usually occur during Mid Kharif Season, it argued.
However, the regulator has turned down the demand saying that it is not possible to provide the entire share of water in two months, said source. Besides, sharing of water be done as per Para-2 at the Water Accord 1991, in true letter and spirit, it added. In case, short supplies are anticipated, the adjustment may be made accordance with Para 14-b of the Accord on pro-rata basis to all over Pakistan. The regulator also declined this demand and said that the matter is with CCI and it is the appropriate forum to deal with the matter, the source added.
Moreover, it is stated that the Right Bank Side canals of Sukkur Barrage are the hard flow/controlling canals and their flows directly depend upon the pond level of Sukkur Barrage. Because of inadequate river discharge, the pond level of Sukkur Barrage cannot be fully cared in order to release full supplies on the Right-Side canals including NWC which supplies water to Balochistan. To sustain the desired pond level, additional water may also be earmarked, the letter maintained.