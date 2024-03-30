Israeli air strikes kill 42 in North Syria

Hezbollah’s leader martyred in drone attack.
BEIRUT - A war monitor said Israeli air strikes Friday on Syria’s north killed 36 soldiers and six fighters, the latest deadly raid on the forces in the country since the Israel-Gaza war began.
Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes in Syria since civil war there broke out in 2011, targeting army positions and fighter groups.
The strikes have increased since Israel’s war with fighter group began on October 7, and Friday’s was the second such attack in 24 hours.
“Israeli strikes” targeted “a depot belonging to Lebanon’s close to Aleppo airport, said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of sources inside Syria. It reported “42 killed, including six from Lebanon’s group” and “36 soldiers”, the highest Syrian army toll in Israeli strikes since the Israel-Gaza war began.
State news agency SANA, quoting a military source, reported that “at approximately 1:45 am, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo”, adding that “civilians and military personnel” were killed and wounded.
Contacted by AFP from Jerusalem, the Israeli military said it would “not comment on reports in the foreign media”. The Observatory also reported strikes targeting “defence factories” controlled by fighter groups elsewhere in Aleppo province. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said the strikes were a “violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and are a serious threat to regional and international peace and security”. He called the attacks “a blatant and desperate attempt to continue and expand the crisis in the region”.
The attack came just hours after a reported Israeli strike in the Damascus countryside.
Syrian state media said “two civilians” were killed in an “Israeli air attack that targeted a residential building” on Thursday, also reporting material damage. The Observatory said the Sayyida Zeinab area, south of the capital, was targeted.
Israeli raids in Syria also seek to cut off supply routes to neighbouring Lebanon. The Israel-Gaza war began with the Gaza-based group unprecedented attacks that resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.