Saturday, March 30, 2024
Israeli air strikes kill 42 in North Syria
Agencies
March 30, 2024
Newspaper, International

Hezbollah’s leader martyred in drone attack.

 

BEIRUT  -  A war monitor said Israe­li air strikes Friday on Syr­ia’s north killed 36 sol­diers and six fighters, the latest deadly raid on the forces in the country since the Israel-Gaza war began.

Israel has launched hun­dreds of air strikes in Syria since civil war there broke out in 2011, targeting army positions and fight­er groups. 

The strikes have in­creased since Israel’s war with fighter group began on October 7, and Friday’s was the second such at­tack in 24 hours.

“Israeli strikes” target­ed “a depot belonging to Lebanon’s close to Aleppo airport, said the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a network of sources in­side Syria. It reported “42 killed, including six from Lebanon’s group” and “36 soldiers”, the highest Syr­ian army toll in Israeli strikes since the Israel-Ga­za war began.

State news agency SANA, quoting a military source, reported that “at approxi­mately 1:45 am, the Israeli enemy launched an air at­tack from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Alep­po”, adding that “civilians and military personnel” were killed and wounded.

Contacted by AFP from Jerusalem, the Israeli mil­itary said it would “not comment on reports in the foreign media”. The Observatory also report­ed strikes targeting “de­fence factories” controlled by fighter groups else­where in Aleppo prov­ince. Iranian foreign min­istry spokesman Nasser Kanani said the strikes were a “violation of Syr­ia’s sovereignty and terri­torial integrity, and are a serious threat to region­al and international peace and security”. He called the attacks “a blatant and des­perate attempt to contin­ue and expand the crisis in the region”.

The attack came just hours after a reported Is­raeli strike in the Damas­cus countryside.

Syrian state media said “two civilians” were killed in an “Israeli air attack that targeted a residen­tial building” on Thursday, also reporting material damage. The Observato­ry said the Sayyida Zeinab area, south of the capital, was targeted.

Israeli raids in Syria also seek to cut off sup­ply routes to neighbour­ing Lebanon. The Isra­el-Gaza war began with the Gaza-based group un­precedented attacks that resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on Is­raeli official figures.

