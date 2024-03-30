Karachi’s air pollution

The quality of air has deteriorated globally since the Industrial Revolution due to increased emissions of harmful gases into the atmosphere, particularly in urbanised areas. Various air pollutants, resulting from rapid human activities, have been emitted into the atmosphere. Due to atmospheric variability, these contaminants are dispersed over long distances, impacting the health of many.
Karachi, Pakistan’s largest metropolitan city and the world’s sixth most populous urban area, is experiencing gradual expansion due to urban sprawl. Throughout the year, temperatures range from 12°C to 34°C, with an average annual precipitation of 170 mm. Rainfall is most common during the monsoon season, which lasts from July through September.
The temporal distribution of ambient concentrations of air pollutants in Karachi is influenced by meteorological parameters, including air temperature, wind velocity and direction, relative humidity, and radiation, especially in coastal areas due to proximity to the Arabian Sea.
The combined impact of air pollution and climate change presents a big challenge for the meteorological department in Karachi, as well as for the city’s residents. Frequent and extreme heatwaves, along with reduced rainfall, have several health implications for people in Karachi. In the heatwave of 2015, more than 1200 deaths occurred due to heat strokes within 10 days. Furthermore, industrial zones in Karachi, as well as emissions from automobiles, exacerbate air pollution in the city, reducing the quality of life among residents and sometimes resulting in fatalities.
