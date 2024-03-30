Karachi’s air pollution

The quality of air has deteriorat­ed globally since the Industrial Revolution due to increased emis­sions of harmful gases into the at­mosphere, particularly in urban­ised areas. Various air pollutants, resulting from rapid human activ­ities, have been emitted into the atmosphere. Due to atmospheric variability, these contaminants are dispersed over long distances, im­pacting the health of many.

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest met­ropolitan city and the world’s sixth most populous urban area, is expe­riencing gradual expansion due to urban sprawl. Throughout the year, temperatures range from 12°C to 34°C, with an average annual pre­cipitation of 170 mm. Rainfall is most common during the mon­soon season, which lasts from July through September.

The temporal distribution of am­bient concentrations of air pollut­ants in Karachi is influenced by meteorological parameters, in­cluding air temperature, wind ve­locity and direction, relative hu­midity, and radiation, especially in coastal areas due to proximity to the Arabian Sea.

The combined impact of air pol­lution and climate change presents a big challenge for the meteorolog­ical department in Karachi, as well as for the city’s residents. Frequent and extreme heatwaves, along with reduced rainfall, have sever­al health implications for people in Karachi. In the heatwave of 2015, more than 1200 deaths occurred due to heat strokes within 10 days. Furthermore, industrial zones in Karachi, as well as emissions from automobiles, exacerbate air pollu­tion in the city, reducing the quality of life among residents and some­times resulting in fatalities.

RAO SOHAIB,

Karachi.