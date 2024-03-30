Khyber Sports Gala concludes

PESHAWAR - The closing ceremony of the Khyber Sports Gala began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, fol­lowed by the National An­them, and a captivating video presentation show­casing highlights of the sports week. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Muham­mad Sajjad, graced the oc­casion as the chief guest. Notable personalities in attendance included Na­tional Badminton Cham­pion Murad Ali, vice chan­cellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Director Sports KMU Nasir Salim, Group Head BoK Sher Muhammad, along with heads of de­partments, faculty mem­bers, and students from participating institutes.

Certificates were dis­tributed among the or­ganizers, and trophies were awarded to the winners and runners-up, emphasizing the impor­tance of active participa­tion in sports among stu­dents. The distinguished guests were honored with the Shield of Hon­our for their valuable presence amidst their busy schedules, enhanc­ing the grandeur of the occasion. The ceremony culminated with the dec­laration of the champi­ons. Provincial Minister Muhammad Sajjad, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, and oth­er esteemed guests pre­sented the prestigious Champions Trophy to the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilita­tion, KMU, for their out­standing performance.