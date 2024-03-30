Khyber Sports Gala concludes

PESHAWAR - The closing ceremony of the Khyber Sports Gala began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the National Anthem, and a captivating video presentation showcasing highlights of the sports week. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Sajjad, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Notable personalities in attendance included National Badminton Champion Murad Ali, vice chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Director Sports KMU Nasir Salim, Group Head BoK Sher Muhammad, along with heads of departments, faculty members, and students from participating institutes.
Certificates were distributed among the organizers, and trophies were awarded to the winners and runners-up, emphasizing the importance of active participation in sports among students. The distinguished guests were honored with the Shield of Honour for their valuable presence amidst their busy schedules, enhancing the grandeur of the occasion. The ceremony culminated with the declaration of the champions. Provincial Minister Muhammad Sajjad, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, and other esteemed guests presented the prestigious Champions Trophy to the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, KMU, for their outstanding performance.