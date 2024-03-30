KP CM advisor directs to return govt assets

PESHAWAR - Adviser to Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb has expressed his displeasure and anger to know that the transferred secretaries and other officials did not return the govt vehicles and other equipment owned by the Department of Tourism, Culture and Archaeology despite his strict instruc­tions in this regard.

He, on Friday, summoned the competent authori­ties and inquired about it. He regretted to know that instead of implementing the written instructions of the department regarding the return of vehicles, lap­tops and other equipment, the concerned authorities kept lull on the letter.

On this, Zahid Chanzeb gave a deadline of April 1 for the return of vehicles and equipment and direct­ed that if no positive response is received, all those who took the vehicles, laptops and other equipment of this department with them to their homes or other offices, their names might be made public and pub­lish their list in print, electronic and social media as well as disciplinary action be taken against them si­multaneously.

Adviser Tourism clarified that for the stability of any institution or department, it is essential to main­tain perfect level of discipline and transparency there, but when its assets are scattered, it is not able to ensure the duty of public service delivery.

It may be noted that the Tourism Advisor soon after assuming his portfolio, had directed the former sec­retaries, heads of authorities and project directors to return all the privileges received by them after trans­fer and clarified that the vehicles, staff and equip­ment held by the officials previously of the depart­ment should be recalled immediately as only those officials who are serving here have the right to use the resources of the department.