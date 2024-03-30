KU VC distributes Sindh HEC scholarships to students

KARACHI - The Vice Chancellor of the Uni­versity of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Friday distributed the Sindh Higher Ed­ucation Commission (HEC), in­digenous scholarships for MPhil and PhD students worth over Rs14.4 million at the KU Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium.

The KU students Financial Aid Office organized the cheque dis­tribution ceremony which the students, parents, deans, and faculty members attended in a large numbers. According to the details, KU received a total of 162 applications for the SHEC indigenous scholarship and 25 applicants were called for inter­view from the faculty of arts and social sciences, and 11 MPhil and two PhD were selected for the award of scholarships.

From the faculty of science, a total of 92 applications were re­ceived and 22 MPhil and 13 PhD students were selected for the award of scholarships, while six applicants from the management and administrative sciences fac­ulty approached the committee and after this, two MPhil and one PhD students were selected for the award of scholarship.

As many as 18 applications were received from the students of the faculty of pharmacy and two MPhil and three PhD stu­dents were selected for the award of scholarships. Similarly, 21 ap­plicants from the Islamic Studies appeared before the committee and six MPhil and one PhD stu­dents were selected for the award of scholarship. They all received a cheque of two hundred and thirty thousand rupees. On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that intelligent and talented students are the nation’s true assets. He ob­served that scholarship encour­ages students and develops their passion for teaching and research.

“The money spent on education and research is not an expense, but an investment and the nations that have invested in education and research are leading in every field of life, and ruling the world,” the VC said. The KU VC Profes­sor Dr Khalid Iraqi further said that education without character building is pointless. He appreci­ated the Sindh HEC’s role and said that financial support to students and the provision of scholarships for the promotion of higher edu­cation is commendable.