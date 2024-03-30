Mahira Khan dazzles in latest photoshoot

Mahira Khan, the beauty queen of Pakistan, looks fabulous in her latest photoshoot.

The Humsafar actor stunned everyone with her dazzling photographs in red dress.

Taking to Instagram, the Raees actor shared her enchanting photographs in red attire which left her fans in awe.

“Laaal aur jummay ka combo,” the Legend of Maula Jatt actor captioned the post while sharing her pictures.

The fans were all praise by having a glimpse of Bol actor in red dress.

“Red colour suits you,” a social media user commented on her post.